Niger junta says toppled government authorised French strikes

Toppled govt authorised French strikes: Niger junta

France, Niger's former colonial ruler, has condemned the coup and urged Bazoum to be reinstated.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 31 2023, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 15:25 ist
Nigerien security forces launch tear gas to disperse pro-junta demonstrators gathered outside the French embassy, in Niamey, the capital city of Niger July 30, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Niger military junta that seized power last week said on Monday that the toppled government had authorised France to carry out strikes at the presidency to try to free President Mohamed Bazoum.

The comments were made by army Colonel Amadou Abdramane, one of the coup plotters, on state television. He said that the authorisation was signed by Niger foreign minister Hassoumi Massoudou, acting as prime minister.

Massoudou could not be reached for comment. France, Niger's former colonial ruler, has condemned the coup and urged Bazoum to be reinstated but has not announced any intention to intervene militarily.

The military junta, which seized power last week after blocking Bazoum inside his presidential palace, had previously warned against foreign attempts to extract Bazoum, saying it would result in bloodshed and chaos.

