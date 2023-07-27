Niger prez says democracy will be saved following coup

Niger president says democracy will be saved following coup

Niger foreign minister Hassoumi Massoudou also posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), calling on 'democrats and patriots' to make this 'perilous adventure' fail.

Reuters
Reuters, Niamey,
  • Jul 27 2023, 13:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 13:39 ist
President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum. Credit: Reuters Photo

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, toppled in a military coup, said on Thursday on social media platform X that "hard-won gains will be safeguarded" and that Nigeriens who love democracy will see to it.

The country's foreign minister Hassoumi Massoudou also posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter, calling on "all democrats and patriots" to make this "perilous adventure" fail.

Their statements followed a late-night address on Wednesday by soldiers on national television announcing that Bazoum had been removed from power and all institutions of the republic suspended, marking the seventh coup in West and Central Africa since 2020.

Earlier on Wednesday members of the presidential guard had blocked Bazoum inside the presidential palace, sparking regional and international concern about instability in a country that is a pivotal ally for Western powers helping fight an insurgency in the Sahel region.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Niger

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Indian dead as cargo ship catches fire off Dutch coast

Indian dead as cargo ship catches fire off Dutch coast

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

 