Niger president says democracy will be saved following coup

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, toppled in a military coup, said on Thursday on social media platform X that "hard-won gains will be safeguarded" and that Nigeriens who love democracy will see to it.
The country's foreign minister Hassoumi Massoudou also posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter, calling on "all democrats and patriots" to make this "perilous adventure" fail.
Chef du gouvernement par intérim, j’en appelle à tous les démocrates, à tous les patriotes, pour mettre en échec cette aventure porteuse de tous les périls pour notre pays. Vive la démocratie, vive le Niger.
— Hassoumi Massoudou (@HassoumiMassou1) July 27, 2023
Their statements followed a late-night address on Wednesday by soldiers on national television announcing that Bazoum had been removed from power and all institutions of the republic suspended, marking the seventh coup in West and Central Africa since 2020.
Earlier on Wednesday members of the presidential guard had blocked Bazoum inside the presidential palace, sparking regional and international concern about instability in a country that is a pivotal ally for Western powers helping fight an insurgency in the Sahel region.
