Niger soldiers say President Bazoum has been removed, borders closed

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum has been removed from power, according to a group of soldiers who appeared on the West African nation's national television late on Wednesday, hours after the president was held in the presidential palace.
Reading from a statement, the soldiers said, "The country's borders are closed and a nationwide curfew declared."
