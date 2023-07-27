Niger soldiers say president removed, borders closed

Niger soldiers say President Bazoum has been removed, borders closed

Reading from a statement, the soldiers said, 'The country's borders are closed and a nationwide curfew declared'

Reuters
Reuters, Dakar,
  • Jul 27 2023, 06:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 06:14 ist
Niger Army spokesman Colonel Major Amadou Adramane speaks during an appearance on national television. Credit: Reuters Photo

Niger President Mohamed Bazoum has been removed from power, according to a group of soldiers who appeared on the West African nation's national television late on Wednesday, hours after the president was held in the presidential palace.

Reading from a statement, the soldiers said, "The country's borders are closed and a nationwide curfew declared."

World news
Niger

