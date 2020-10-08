Nigeria 'may lapse into recession': President

Nigeria 'may lapse into recession': President Muhammadu Buhari

AFP
AFP, Abuja,
  • Oct 08 2020, 19:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2020, 19:38 ist
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari presents 2021 budget to the national assembly in Abuja. Credit: Reuters.

Nigeria plans a record budget as the country faces possible negative growth in the third quarter and slipping back into recession, the president told lawmakers on Thursday.

Africa's largest economy is being battered by the global economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic as a drop in crude oil prices deprives it of key revenues.

"Revenue generation remains our major challenge," President Muhammadu Buhari said in a speech to a joint session of the National Assembly in the capital, Abuja.

"Our economy may lapse into the second recession in four years, with significant adverse consequences," he said

"However, we are working assiduously to ensure a rapid recovery in 2021."

The 77-year-old presented a record budget for 2021 of 13.1 trillion naira ($35.3 billion), which represents a more than 20 percent increase from last year's spending plan.

The budget, he said, comes with a deficit of 4.8 trillion naira that will be financed mainly by borrowing.

Buhari noted that global crude prices tumbled early in the year as the pandemic hit, falling below $20 per barrel in April and hovering around $40 since. The budget is based on a price assumption of $28 per barrel.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nigeria
Coronavirus
Africa
COVID-19
Recession
Crude Oil

What's Brewing

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly

Urban air pollution may make Covid-19 more deadly

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Drone captures a surfer's close call with shark

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Here’s what could happen if China invaded Taiwan

Mercedes-Benz launches EQC EV at Rs 99.30 lakh

Mercedes-Benz launches EQC EV at Rs 99.30 lakh

 