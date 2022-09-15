Nigeria to produce vaccines locally with SII

Nigeria to produce vaccines locally with Serum Institute of India

Africa's most populous country imports all of its vaccines, including those used to prevent polio, measles and tuberculosis

Reuters
Reuters, Lagos,
  Sep 15 2022, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 08:28 ist

Nigeria will partner with Serum Institute of India to start local manufacturing of vaccines used in the country's immunisation programmes, health minister Osagie Ehanire said on Wednesday.

Africa's most populous country imports all of its vaccines, including those used to prevent polio, measles and tuberculosis, but has been seeking foreign partners to produce them at home.

"We hope to start manufacturing some of the vaccines (that) Serum Institute India manufactures and transfer the technology and skills to our people," Ehanire said after Nigeria's cabinet approved the deal with Serum Institute, the world's largest producer of vaccines.

"We are talking first of all the routine vaccines, the ones (for) the standard programme on immunisation, not Covid-19 vaccine."

Ehanire said the venture between Bio Vaccine Nigeria and Serum Institute would start by producing 15 per cent of vaccines used in local immunisation. The government owns a 49 per cent stake in Bio Vaccine and private investors control the rest.

World news
Nigeria
SII
Serum Institute of India

