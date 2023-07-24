Civilian plane crashes in Port Sudan airport; 9 dead

Nine killed after civilian plane crashes in Port Sudan airport

The army added in a statement that a female child survived the crash.

Reuters
Reuters, Cairo,
  • Jul 24 2023, 06:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 06:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Nine were killed, including four military personnel, after a civilian plane crashed in Port Sudan airport due to a technical failure, the Sudanese army said on Sunday.

The Antonov plane malfunctioned as it was taking off before crashing, it added.

