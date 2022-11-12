Nineteen dead in Egypt after bus falls into canal

The bus was carrying some 35 people when it derailed on a highway and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 12 2022, 18:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 18:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nineteen people were killed and six others were injured when a bus fell into a canal in northern Egypt on Saturday, the Health Ministry said.

The bus was carrying some 35 people when it derailed on a highway and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the northern governorate of Daqahlia, according to security sources.

Egypt
World news
Accident

