No changes in Russia's nuclear posture, NATO chief says

'So far we haven't seen any changes in the Russian nuclear deployment posture that requires a change from us, but we will remain vigilant,' Stoltenberg said.

  • Jul 11 2023, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2023, 15:27 ist
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Credit: Reuters Photo

NATO has not seen a change in Russia's nuclear posture despite its announcement that it is stationing nuclear weapons in Belarus, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

Also Read | NATO agrees to extend boss Stoltenberg's term by a year

"The nuclear rhetoric of Russia is reckless and dangerous. NATO allies are monitoring closely what Russia is doing; so far we haven't seen any changes in the Russian nuclear deployment posture that requires a change from us, but we will remain vigilant," Stoltenberg said before a summit of NATO leaders in Vilnius.

NATO
Russia
Jens Stoltenberg
World news

