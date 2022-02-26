No deaths from strike on residential building in Kyiv

No deaths from strike on residential building in Kyiv

Anton Herashchenko also said Russia was lying about not shelling civilian infrastructure

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Feb 26 2022, 14:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2022, 14:28 ist
A view of a high-rise apartment block which was hit by recent shelling in Kyiv on February 26, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

A missile that struck a residential building in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv earlier on Saturday killed no one, an adviser to the interior minister said.



Anton Herashchenko also said Russia was lying about not shelling civilian infrastructure. According to the adviser, at least 40 such sites had been hit and Russian troops were shelling civilian sites.

