No flights leaving Kabul as desperate people crowd tarmac, says German official

No flights leaving Kabul airport amid crowding: German

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Aug 16 2021, 16:03 ist
A man pulls a girl to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Credit: Reuters Photo

No evacuation flights are leaving Kabul airport at the moment because desperate people trying to flee the country are blocking the tarmac, a spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said on Monday.

"I understand there is no air traffic at the moment because a large number of desperate people are crowding the tarmac," the spokesperson told journalists in Berlin.

Forty staff from the German embassy were flown out to Doha overnight, he said, adding a small team of less than ten staff would remain at Kabul airport to coordinate evacuations.

Kabul
Germany
Taliban
Afghanistan
World news

