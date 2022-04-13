No information on surrender of soldiers in Mariupol, says Ukraine defence ministry

Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk on Wednesday said he had no information about the surrender of a Ukrainian marine brigade in Mariupol that was earlier reported by Russia's defence ministry.
"I don't have information," Motuzyanyk said in a message in reply to a request for comment after Russia's defence ministry said 1,026 soldiers in Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade had surrendered in the besieged southern port city.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Uprooted by war, savvy young Ukrainians conjure up cafe
Ayan, Karan's toasts add to buzz on Ranbir-Alia wedding
A startup for classical music
Bengaluru joins a global network of silk cities
Chennai-based IT firm rewards its employees with cars
Will 'Beast' soar despite 'KGF 2' wave?
DH Toon | Communal hatred bigger issue than poverty
TN hotels not dishing out biryani with contraceptives
Will 'retire out' tactic become a trend in cricket?
Ukraine's abandoned cats, dogs look for homes in Russia