No info on surrender of soldiers in Mariupol: Ukraine

No information on surrender of soldiers in Mariupol, says Ukraine defence ministry

Russia's defence ministry said 1,026 soldiers in Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade had surrendered in the besieged southern port city

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 13 2022, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 14:27 ist
Two Russian soldiers patrol in the Mariupol drama theatre, bombed last March 16, in Mariupol. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk on Wednesday said he had no information about the surrender of a Ukrainian marine brigade in Mariupol that was earlier reported by Russia's defence ministry.

"I don't have information," Motuzyanyk said in a message in reply to a request for comment after Russia's defence ministry said 1,026 soldiers in Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade had surrendered in the besieged southern port city.

