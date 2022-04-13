No information on surrender of soldiers in Mariupol, says Ukraine defence ministry

Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk on Wednesday said he had no information about the surrender of a Ukrainian marine brigade in Mariupol that was earlier reported by Russia's defence ministry.

"I don't have information," Motuzyanyk said in a message in reply to a request for comment after Russia's defence ministry said 1,026 soldiers in Ukraine's 36th Marine Brigade had surrendered in the besieged southern port city.

Watch latest videos by DH here: