No losers from peace between Ukraine, Russia: Turkey's Erdogan

No losers from peace between Ukraine, Russia: Erdogan

Erdogan also said economic indicators showed the current situation could become even worse

Reuters
Reuters, Nusa Dua, Indonesia,
  • Nov 16 2022, 12:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 12:15 ist
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Credit: Reuters Photo

There will be no losers from peace between Ukraine and Russia, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that a UN-brokered export deal had allowed nearly 11 million tonnes of grain to enter global markets.

Speaking at a news conference during a summit of the G20 grouping, Erdogan said economic indicators showed the current situation could become even worse.

