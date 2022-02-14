No Olympic medal ceremony if skater Valieva in top 3: IOC

There will be no medal ceremony for the women's singles figure skating at the Beijing Olympics if Russia's Kamila Valieva finishes in the top three, the IOC said on Monday.
The International Olympic Committee made the announcement after the Court of Arbitration for Sport said earlier Monday 15-year-old Valieva could continue competing at the Games despite testing positive in December for a banned substance.
