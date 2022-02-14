No Olympic medal ceremony if Valieva in top 3: IOC

No Olympic medal ceremony if skater Valieva in top 3: IOC

Russia's Kamila Valieva tested positive in December for a banned substance

AFP
AFP,
  • Feb 14 2022, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 16:28 ist
Russia's Kamila Valieva. Credit: AFP Photo

There will be no medal ceremony for the women's singles figure skating at the Beijing Olympics if Russia's Kamila Valieva finishes in the top three, the IOC said on Monday.

The International Olympic Committee made the announcement after the Court of Arbitration for Sport said earlier Monday 15-year-old Valieva could continue competing at the Games despite testing positive in December for a banned substance.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Russia
Beijing Games
Olympics
World news
IOC

What's Brewing

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Oceans are better at storing carbon than trees

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with hamsters in love

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

Hot celeb-inspired date looks for Valentine’s Day

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

India places its 'eye in the sky' satellite into orbit

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

8 Bollywood movies to watch on Valentine's Day 2022

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

Most expensive players bought in history of IPL auction

 