'No one wants NATO-Russia clash in Syria', Putin says

'No one wants NATO-Russia clash in Syria', Putin says

Putin was speaking at a press conference after meeting African leaders in St Petersburg.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 30 2023, 05:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 05:14 ist
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Reuters Photo

No one wants a direct clash of NATO and Russia's forces in Syria, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a press conference after meeting African leaders in St Petersburg.

He also said that Russia has carried out some preventive strikes after what Moscow called a Ukrainian "terrorist attack" that damaged the Crimean Bridge.

Also Read | Putin says Russia does not reject talks with Ukraine

A Russian couple was killed and their 14-year-old daughter wounded last week in what Moscow said was a Ukrainian attack that knocked out the road part of the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014. 

Russian companies will get more profit thanks to Moscow's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal as grain prices have risen, the Russian President said.

Russia will share the profit with the poorest countries thanks to free delivery of its grain, he added. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Syria

Related videos

What's Brewing

Man Utd agree to sign Denmark's Hojlund from Atalanta

Man Utd agree to sign Denmark's Hojlund from Atalanta

Oppenheimer read Gita deeply. He wasn’t a believer

Oppenheimer read Gita deeply. He wasn’t a believer

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist

Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara

Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

‘Swift quake’: Taylor fans shake ground in Seattle

Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount

Himachal: Hotel association announces 50% discount

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Pottermania hits new high with magical culinary journey

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Countdown for ISRO launch of Singapore satellite begins

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

Muslims observe Muharram with 'tazia' processions

 