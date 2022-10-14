No plans to expand mobilisation of reserve troops in Ukraine: Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Moscow has no plans to expand a mobilisation of reservists to bolster its Ukraine invasion, after an earlier draft sparked panic and an exodus from the country.

Also Read | Rape used in Ukraine as part of Russian 'military strategy': UN envoy

"Nothing additional is planned. No proposals have been received from the defence ministry and I don't see any additional need in the foreseeable future. Now 222,000 people have been mobilised out of 300,000. Within about two weeks, all mobilisation activities will be completed," Putin told reporters following a summit in Kazakhstan.