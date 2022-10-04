Nobel physics laureate urges scientists to stand against 'nationalism'

France's Alain Aspect, who won the Nobel Physics Prize on Tuesday with John Clauser of the US and Austria's Anton Zeilinger, urged the scientific community to stand against rising nationalism.
"It's important that scientists keep their international community at a time when the world is not so nice, and where nationalism is taking over in many countries," Aspect said in a phone interview with the Nobel Foundation published on its website.
