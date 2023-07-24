Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against ex-Pak PM

Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against ex-Pak PM Imran Khan

Khan has faced a multitude of charges in different institutions and courts since his ouster, including graft, murder and sedition.

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • Jul 24 2023, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2023, 21:00 ist
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Pakistan's election commission has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo news reported on Monday, the latest in a series of legal hurdles facing the cricketer-turned-politician.

Khan was arrested in May by Pakistani authorities in connection with a corruption case, which sparked deadly unrest across the country. He was released on bail within days.

Also Read | Pakistan, US agree to enhance bilateral defence ties

It was not immediately clear which charge the Election Commission's order related to and whether police would act on the warrant. Geo did not disclose its source.

Khan has faced a multitude of charges in different institutions and courts since his ouster, including graft, murder and sedition.

The latest in the string of cases came last week when Pakistan's interior minister said the government would open criminal proceedings against Khan on charges of exposing official secrets, in relation to diplomatic correspondence between Washington and Islamabad.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
Imran Khan
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion

Billionaire Ravi Ruia acquires sprawling London mansion

Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe

Al Hilal make world record £259mn bid for Kylian Mbappe

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

After McDonald's some Subway outlets drop tomatoes

ICC launches first-ever umpire education course

ICC launches first-ever umpire education course

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Is it really hotter now than any time in 100,000 years?

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Inaugural goods train reaches Manipur's Khongsang

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Adidas gets $565 mn in orders for unsold Yeezy shoes

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

Ancient soil beneath Greenland's ice offers a warning

 