North Korea fires short-range missile toward Yellow Sea

On Tuesday, North Korea blamed a joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea for growing tensions

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Mar 09 2023, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 17:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

 North Korea on Thursday fired a short-range ballistic missile toward the Yellow Sea, located between China and the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's military said.

The launch follows a statement on Tuesday by Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, that any move to shoot down one of North Korea's test missiles would be considered a declaration of war.

The missile was fired at about 6:20 p.m. (0920 GMT) from around Nampo, North Korea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

On Tuesday, North Korea blamed a joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea for growing tensions, state media KCNA said.

The United States and South Korea will conduct large-scale military exercises known as the "Freedom Shield" drills starting next week. 

North Korea
South Korea
World news
