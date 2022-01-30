North Korea fires unidentified 'projectile': South's military

N Korea fires unidentified projectile: South's military

AFP
AFP, Seoul,
  • Jan 30 2022, 05:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 05:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters file photo

North Korea fired an "unidentified projectile" Sunday, the South's military said, the latest in a salvo of missile tests by Pyongyang in recent weeks.

It marks the North's seventh weapons test this year, as the regime flexes its military muscles while ignoring US offers of talks.

The last time North Korea tested this many weapons in a month was in 2019, after high-profile negotiations between leader Kim Jong Un and then-US president Donald Trump collapsed.

Since then, talks with the US have stalled, and the country is reeling economically from biting international sanctions and a self-imposed coronavirus blockade.

Read | Flurry of missile tests shows N Korea's diverse arsenal

Pyongyang carried out two weapons tests last week, and has conducted at least four additional weapons tests this month -- including of what it called hypersonic missiles on January 5 and 11.

Earlier this month, North Korea hinted that it could resume nuclear and long-range weapons tests, which have been on hold since 2017.

The North's saber-rattling comes at a delicate time in the region, with leader Kim's sole major ally China set to host the Winter Olympics next month and South Korea gearing up for a presidential election in March.

North Korea
Missile Test
World news

