North Korea holds artillery fire competition

IANS
IANS, Seoul,
  • Nov 07 2021, 10:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 10:07 ist
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks at the Defence Development Exhibition, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on October 12, 2021 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). Credit: KCNA via Reuters

North Korea has conducted an artillery fire competition to boost the country's defence capabilities as set forth by the "militant policy" of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported on Sunday.

The competition was held Saturday to inspect "how the mechanised troops of the KPA have conducted drills in order to increase their mobile artillery combat capabilities", according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

KPA stands for the Korean People's Army, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Pak Jong-chon, a member of the Presidium of the Politburo of the ruling party, guided the competition.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the event.

Also read: Chinese city to expand border facilities with North Korea

"As soon as the firing orders were given by the commanders of the combined units, gun barrels to annihilate the enemy competitively shelled the target to accurately hit it," the KCNA said.

The unit that won the first place received a "master gunner certificate, medal and badge", and Pak was "greatly satisfied with the competition results", the report said.

It's unusual for the North to unveil an artillery fire competition that was not presided over by leader Kim.

The competition took place as Pyongyang has called on South Korea and the US to drop "double standards", criticising Seoul and Washington for defining its military activities as "provocations" while justifying their own as deterrence.

