North Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile

North Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile

The missiles flew 1,500 km before hitting their targets and falling into the country's territorial waters during the tests held on Saturday and Sunday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 13 2021, 04:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 04:26 ist
The Academy of National Defense Science conducts long-range cruise missile tests in North Korea. Credit: Reuters/KCNA Photo

North Korea carried out successful long-range cruise missile tests over the weekend, its state media, KCNA, said on Monday, amid a protracted standoff with the United States over denuclearisation.

The missiles flew 1,500 km before hitting their targets and falling into the country's territorial waters during the tests held on Saturday and Sunday, KCNA said.

The development of the missiles provides "strategic significance of possessing another effective deterrence means for more reliably guaranteeing the security of our state and strongly containing the military maneuvers of the hostile forces," KCNA said.

Also Read | Kim Jong Un is trim, tanned and loving a parade

The reclusive North has long accused the United States and South Korea of "hostile policy" toward Pyongyang.

Talks aimed at dismantling the North's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes in return for US sanctions relief have stalled since 2019.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

North Korean
World news

What's Brewing

‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam

‘Lemon village’ coming up in eastern Assam

Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers

Fish, shellfish in Goa river found laced with polymers

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

In Pics | Chief Ministers who have resigned this year

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

An unlikely foreign legion of YouTubers defends China

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

How 9/11 evacuation helped make skyscrapers safe today

New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

New FBI memo hints at Saudi link to 9/11 hijackers

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

US Open: How everything changed in a New York minute

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

Oil palm in Northeast: Threat to biodiversity?

 