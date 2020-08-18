N Korea to discuss economy, military at party meeting

North Korea to discuss economy, military at key party meeting

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Aug 18 2020, 09:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2020, 09:42 ist
Members of Presidium and the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) taking notes during a meeting of the ruling party in Pyongyang. Credit: AFP Photo

North Korea plans to convene a key meeting of the ruling party on Wednesday and discuss economic and military issues amid international sanctions and recent flood damage, state media said.

The ruling Workers' Party's powerful politburo will gather for its sixth plenary meeting to decide on the issues of "crucial significance in developing the Korean revolution and increasing the fighting efficiency of the party," the official KCNA news agency said on Tuesday.

The meeting comes as the isolated country is struggling to contain the coronavirus and cope with flood damage after weeks of heavy rain that hit the Korean peninsula.

Last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to make a "frontal breakthrough" in the country's campaign to build a self-reliant economy in the face of tightening sanctions aimed at curbing its nuclear and missile programmes. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

North Korea
Kim Jong Un

What's Brewing

54.4 degrees: Death Valley records highest temp ever

54.4 degrees: Death Valley records highest temp ever

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

The warning of 'Animal Farm' remains relevant today

10 years on, 35 acres of forest land recovered

10 years on, 35 acres of forest land recovered

Find your Ikigai

Find your Ikigai

Another battle for coronavirus doctors: Misinformation

Another battle for coronavirus doctors: Misinformation

The Lead: K'taka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

The Lead: K'taka Home Minister on Bengaluru riots

 