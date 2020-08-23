Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims ex-South Korean official

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims former South Korean official

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 23 2020, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 23 2020, 21:36 ist
Kim Yo Jong, right, helps her brother North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sign a joint statement following the summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Credits: AP

A former South Korean Presidential aide claimed that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is unwell and comatose, reports Korea Herald. He has long been suspected of suffering from health ailments by international observers.

Chang Song-min, who formerly served as the head of the state affairs monitoring office to former South Korean president Kim Dae-Jung, believes that Kim delegating more responsibilities to his sister is a sign that he is unwell. 

Song-min believes that Kim is in a coma and reins of the East-Asian country lies in the hands of his sister, Kim Yo-jong. 

This information was made privy to Song-min by a Chinese insider, says the report. 

Another major development suggested that there have been changes in the administrative roles of the top-most ranks in North Korea. According to the South Korean spy agency, Kim now appears to share responsibility with some of his most trusted advisers. 

However, it could not find any correlation of this with Kim’s allegedly deteriorating health. 

Song-min claims that recent images of the North Korean dictator are doctored and that he is actually comatose. 

“I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended. A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period,” he told the source. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kim Jong-un
North Korea
South Korea

What's Brewing

The lonely plight of the Great Barrier Reef

The lonely plight of the Great Barrier Reef

Frank Sinatra slept here, and so can you

Frank Sinatra slept here, and so can you

Costly, but transparent masks boon for hard of hearing

Costly, but transparent masks boon for hard of hearing

Kerala's first tribal panchayat may face food scarcity

Kerala's first tribal panchayat may face food scarcity

 