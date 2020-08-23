North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is in coma, claims former South Korean official

A former South Korean Presidential aide claimed that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is unwell and comatose, reports Korea Herald. He has long been suspected of suffering from health ailments by international observers.

Chang Song-min, who formerly served as the head of the state affairs monitoring office to former South Korean president Kim Dae-Jung, believes that Kim delegating more responsibilities to his sister is a sign that he is unwell.

Song-min believes that Kim is in a coma and reins of the East-Asian country lies in the hands of his sister, Kim Yo-jong.

This information was made privy to Song-min by a Chinese insider, says the report.

Another major development suggested that there have been changes in the administrative roles of the top-most ranks in North Korea. According to the South Korean spy agency, Kim now appears to share responsibility with some of his most trusted advisers.

However, it could not find any correlation of this with Kim’s allegedly deteriorating health.

Song-min claims that recent images of the North Korean dictator are doctored and that he is actually comatose.

“I assess him to be in a coma, but his life has not ended. A complete succession structure has not been formed, so Kim Yo-jong is being brought to the fore as the vacuum cannot be maintained for a prolonged period,” he told the source.