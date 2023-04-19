Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite

North Korean leader orders launch of military spy satellite as planned: Report

Kim also ordered the deployment of a series of spy satellites to boost the country's reconnaissance capabilities, KCNA said

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Apr 19 2023, 06:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 06:30 ist
Kim Jong Un. Credit: Reuters Photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered officials to prepare the launch of its first military spy satellite as planned, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.

Kim also ordered the deployment of a series of spy satellites to boost the country's reconnaissance capabilities, KCNA said. 

Kim Jong Un
North Korea
World news

