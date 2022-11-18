N Korean missile likely landed in Japan's EEZ: Kishida

North Korean missile likely landed in Japan's EEZ: PM Fumio Kishida

Kishida said Japan 'absolutely cannot tolerate' the country's repeated missile launches

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Nov 18 2022, 08:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 08:47 ist
Japan PM Fumio Kishida. Credit: Reuters photo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that a North Korean missile was believed to have fallen in waters within the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off the northern region of Hokkaido.

"The ballistic missile launched by North Korea is believed to have landed in our EEZ west of Hokkaido," Kishida told reporters in Bangkok, calling the launch "absolutely unacceptable" and saying there had been no reports of damage to ships or aircraft.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Fumio Kishida
Japan
North Korea
Missile
World news

What's Brewing

In Kherson, Ukrainians celebrate but worries linger

In Kherson, Ukrainians celebrate but worries linger

NASA returns to the Moon at a staggering cost

NASA returns to the Moon at a staggering cost

DH Toon: Fresh controversy over Savarkar

DH Toon: Fresh controversy over Savarkar

When the Queen came calling

When the Queen came calling

Nadal 'happy' after Novak Australian Open visa decision

Nadal 'happy' after Novak Australian Open visa decision

 