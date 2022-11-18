North Korean missile likely landed in Japan's EEZ: PM Fumio Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that a North Korean missile was believed to have fallen in waters within the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) off the northern region of Hokkaido.

"The ballistic missile launched by North Korea is believed to have landed in our EEZ west of Hokkaido," Kishida told reporters in Bangkok, calling the launch "absolutely unacceptable" and saying there had been no reports of damage to ships or aircraft.