North Korea's Kim calls for readiness to quickly mobilise nuclear war deterrent

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his military to set up their forces to allow them to promptly mobilise their nuclear war deterrent, saying his country was prepared for any military clash with the United States, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.
Kim also warned South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol administration and its military could be annihilated if it makes "dangerous" attempts, the news agency said.
