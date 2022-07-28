NK's Kim calls for military to be set up for deployment

North Korea's Kim calls for readiness to quickly mobilise nuclear war deterrent

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Jul 28 2022, 05:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 05:32 ist
Kim Jong Un. Credit: Reuters photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his military to set up their forces to allow them to promptly mobilise their nuclear war deterrent, saying his country was prepared for any military clash with the United States, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

Kim also warned South Korea's Yoon Suk-yeol administration and its military could be annihilated if it makes "dangerous" attempts, the news agency said.

Kim Jong Un
Korea
North Korea
World news

