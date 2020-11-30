Kim stresses economic policies at a politburo meeting

North Korea's Kim stresses economic policies at a politburo meeting

The coronavirus pandemic has put more pressure on an economy already battered by international sanctions aimed at stopping its nuclear program

Reuters
Reuters, Seoul,
  • Nov 30 2020, 08:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 08:21 ist
Kim Jong Un holds politburo meeting. Credit: AFP Photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed the need to carry out economic policies with responsibility, as he presided over a meeting of the politburo of the ruling Workers Party, state news agency KCNA reported on Monday.

The meeting comes during a tough year for North Korea as the coronavirus pandemic has put more pressure on an economy already battered by international sanctions aimed at stopping its nuclear program.

The politburo harshly criticised the economic guidance organs for failing to provide scientific guidance for economic tasks ahead of a congress next year, KCNA reported.

Also Read: North Korea toughens rules of entry to sea to fight coronavirus

"It stressed the need to put the operation and command for carrying out the Party's economic policies on a scientific basis and display great dedication and responsibility," said KCNA.

In August, Kim said the ruling party would hold a congress in January to decide on a new five-year plan, with a party meeting noting serious delays in improving the national economy.

North Korea embarked on an 80-day campaign in October to attain its goals in every sector before next year's congress.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

North Korea
Kim Jong Un
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Economy

What's Brewing

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max lives up to the hype

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max lives up to the hype

 