North Korea's Kim to increase nuclear warhead production 'exponentially'

N Korea's Kim to increase nuclear warhead production

Kim made the comments during a ruling party meeting

AP
AP, Seoul,
  • Jan 01 2023, 05:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 05:17 ist
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Credit: AFP Photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to increase the production of nuclear warheads “exponentially."

State media reported Sunday that Kim called for drastically boosting the country's military power to protect its national interests as the US and its allies apply more military pressures on North Korea.

The official Korean Central News Agency cites Kim as saying North Korea is compelled to boost the production of nuclear warheads “exponentially” to mass-produce tactical nuclear weapons.

It says Kim has also ordered the manufacturing of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile with a swift, retaliatory attack capability. Kim also reportedly said North Korea will launch its first military spy satellite in the near future.

Kim made the comments during a ruling party meeting. 

