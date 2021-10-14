Norway attacker had converted to Islam: Police

A Danish man suspected of killing five people with a bow and arrows in Norway had converted to Islam and police had been in contact with him due to radicalisation fears, police said Thursday.

"There were fears linked to radicalisation previously," Norwegian police official Ole Bredrup Saeverud told reporters, adding that police had followed up on him in 2020.

