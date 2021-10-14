Norway attacker had converted to Islam: Police

Norway attacker had converted to Islam: Police

'There were fears linked to radicalisation previously', Norwegian police official Ole Bredrup Saeverud said

AFP
AFP, Oslo,
  • Oct 14 2021, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 14:18 ist
Police officers cordon off the scene where they are investigating in Kongsberg, Norway after a man armed with bow killed several people before he was arrested by police. Credit: AFP Photo

A Danish man suspected of killing five people with a bow and arrows in Norway had converted to Islam and police had been in contact with him due to radicalisation fears, police said Thursday.

Read | Five killed in Norway bow-and-arrow attack, man arrested

"There were fears linked to radicalisation previously," Norwegian police official Ole Bredrup Saeverud told reporters, adding that police had followed up on him in 2020.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Norway
Crime
World news
Islam

What's Brewing

Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving planet Earth

Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving planet Earth

Will Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' live up to expectations?

Will Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' live up to expectations?

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

 