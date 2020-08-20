Not certain Russian oppn leader was poisoned: Doctors

Not certain that Russian opposition politician was poisoned: Doctors

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Aug 20 2020, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 14:18 ist
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny. Credit: AFP Photo

One of the doctors at a hospital treating Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Thursday it was not certain that he had been poisoned as his allies have suggested.

Anatoly Kalinichenko, a doctor at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk, was speaking after Navalny's spokeswoman said he was in a coma after drinking a cup of tea that she said she believed was laced with poison.

Kalinichenko said 'natural poisoning' was one of several diagnoses being considered but that tests were ongoing. 

