Not the first time US President Donald Trump is facing protests on a foreign visit

Students, activists and academicians wrote in an open letter that the Trump-Modi alliance was fascist and the claimed that these forces attempted to erode democracy and curbed freedom of speech and religion.

US President Trump is expected to arrive at Ahmedabad on February 24 and will be a part of an event called 'Namaste Trump' with Prime Minister Modi.

However, this won’t be the first time Trump has faced protests on a foreign visit. The most popular protest against his visit was in June 2018 when close to hundreds of thousands of protesters marched in various parts of the UK. A 6-metre-tall inflatable diaper-clad baby with Trump’s face on it was seen floating in London. The balloon christened “Trump baby” was seen floating in many other anti-Trump protests around the world. Protesters were generally against Trump’s flavour of politics and far-right politics.

Days before Trump’s visit to South Korea, protesters took to the streets of Seoul protesting against the risk of conflict with North Korea that Trump represents. A war with North Korea can prove disastrous for South Korea and Trump’s unusual approach to diplomacy with the North was a cause for concern for many South Korean. A pro-Trump protest took place nearby at the same time as the anti-Trump protest in Seoul.

In November, 2017, thousands of people in the Philippines staged protests against Trump visiting their country as a guest to the ASEAN summit. The left in the country alleged that Trump had dragged the Philippines into a war of rhetorics with North Korea and fuelled President Duterte’s war on drugs. The protest was marred by violence and riot police controlling the protests in the capital of Manila.

Earlier the same year, women dressed up as characters from The Handmaid’s Tale protested against Trump visiting Poland. Protesters in Warsaw said that the US President was a sexist, misogynist and that he is a person that endangers the world. Though the number of women dressed in bonnets and red were not many, they were backed by several anti-Trump protesters who said that Trump was not welcome.

Though a large-scale anti-Trump protest is unlikely in India during his current visit, not everyone is happy with his presence here. The American President is also visiting the country at a time when there are many anti-CAA protesters on the streets.