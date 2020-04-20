Nothing hidden from member states, CDC experts on board: WHO chief

U.S. experts have been an important part of the World Health Organization (WHO) fight against COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and nothing has been "hidden" from any member state, senior WHO officials said on Monday.
Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here
Some 15 staff from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have been seconded to the U.N. agency since January, they said. "Having U.S. CDC staff means there is nothing hidden from the U.S., from day one," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general told a news conference.
Tedros - whose handling of the pandemic has been criticised by U.S. President Donald Trump who suspended funding last week - said that divisions between people and political parties were "fueling" the pandemic, but was not specific.
Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths
The WHO has placed orders for 30 million diagnostic tests over the next 4 months and is shipping nearly 180 million surgical masks in April and May, he said. More than 600 hospitals are now ready to enroll patients in WHO's so-called Solidarity Trial of drugs against the disease, he added.
'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'
In Germany, Syrians take their torturers to court
COVID-19 forces first digital Holocaust Remembrance Day
COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache
Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip
Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'
COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ
Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?
Some relief for non-containment zones
Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few