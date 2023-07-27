Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Now, Chinese woman travels to Pakistan to meet her lover whom she met on social media

According to police, both were in contact through Snapchat for the last three years and the friendship developed into a love affair.

PTI
PTI, Peshawar,
  • Jul 27 2023, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 16:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In yet another cross-border love story, a Chinese woman has travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet a Pakistani man whom she befriended and fell in love with on social media, police said on Thursday.

The woman, identified by the media as Gao Feng, arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday by road from China via Gilgit on a three-month visit visa. The 21-year-old was picked up by her 18-year-old friend Javed, a resident of Bajaur tribal district bordering Afghanistan, they said.

Javed took the woman to his maternal uncle's home in Samarbagh tehsil of Lower Dir District instead of his hometown due to the security situation in Bajaur District bordering Afghanistan.

Read | She is dead for us, says Indian woman's father after she marries her Pakistani friend

According to police, both were in contact through Snapchat for the last three years and the friendship developed into a love affair.

District Police Officer of Lower Dir District Ziauddin told the media that the Chinese woman has been provided full security in the Samarbagh area. However, she is not being provided free movement due to Muharram and security concerns in the area.

The travel documents of the woman are in order, police said, adding that she has not yet performed the 'nikah' with Javed.

The news of the Chinese girl travelling to Pakistan for the pursuit of love came at a time when in a similar incident, a 34-year-old married Indian woman Anju from Rajasthan travelled to the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrulla whom she she met on Facebook. Anju later married Nasrulla after converting to Islam and now has a new name, Fatima.

In another similar incident, Seema Ghulam Haider, a 30-year-old Pakistani mother of four, sneaked into India to live with Sachin Meena, a 22-year-old Hindu man she got in touch with while playing PUBG in 2019.

Seema and Sachin live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

China
Pakistan
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Equal love on Indian, Pakistan sides: Sunny Deol

Equal love on Indian, Pakistan sides: Sunny Deol

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

 