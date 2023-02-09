NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

NSA Ajit Doval met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, tweeted the Indian Embassy in Russia on Thursday.
🇮🇳 NSA Ajit Doval called on HE President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership. pic.twitter.com/SMHe6VI9ve
— India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) February 9, 2023
"NSA Ajit Doval called on President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership," the twitter handle of Embassy of India in Russia said.
