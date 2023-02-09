NSA Ajit Doval meets Russia's Putin in Moscow

NSA Ajit Doval meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow

This is a developing story...

  • Feb 09 2023, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 14:48 ist
Photo Credit: Twitter / @IndEmbMoscow

NSA Ajit Doval met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, tweeted the Indian Embassy in Russia on Thursday.

 

"NSA Ajit Doval called on President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership," the twitter handle of Embassy of India in Russia said.

 

More to follow...

