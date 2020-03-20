Number of coronavirus deaths in UK rises to 144, up 40% in a day

Number of coronavirus deaths in UK up 40% in a day

Reuters
  • Mar 20 2020, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 11:38 ist
A woman is seen with a mask near the Bank of Engand in London. (Credit: Reuters)

The number of people in the United Kingdom who have died after contracting the coronavirus rose to 144, up 40% in a day, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The number of positive cases increased by 643, or 25%, to 3,269.

