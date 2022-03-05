Ukraine refugee crisis fastest moving since WW2: UNHCR

Number of Ukraine refugees could grow to 1.5 million this weekend, UNHCR head says

Grandi said most refugees at the moment were linking up with friends, family and other connections already living in Europe

Reuters
Reuters, Prague,
  • Mar 05 2022, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 18:04 ist
People crowd as they cross the border after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland. Credit: Reuters Photo

The situation in Ukraine remains dire and the number of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion could potentially rise to 1.5 million by the end of the weekend from a current 1.3 million, the head of the UN refugee agency said on Saturday.

"This is the fastest moving refugee crisis we have seen in Europe since the end of World War Two," UNHCR head Filippo Grandi told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Grandi also said most refugees at the moment were linking up with friends, family and other connections already living in Europe, but warned future waves would be more complex.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Ukraine
United Nations
UNHCR
Refugees

What's Brewing

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

With fast-weakening rouble, Russians rush to shop

With fast-weakening rouble, Russians rush to shop

Kalaburagi’s dal gets what it long deserved, branding

Kalaburagi’s dal gets what it long deserved, branding

 