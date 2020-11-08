Obama hails Joe Biden's 'historic and decisive' win

Former US president Barack Obama hailed fellow Democrat Joe Biden's "historic and decisive victory" Saturday in the US election, and appealed to Americans to overcome bitter divides and "find some common ground."

"Once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect (Kamala) Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory," Obama, Donald Trump's White House predecessor, said in a statement.

Obama acknowledged the 77-year-old Biden will "face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has -- a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril."

"I know he'll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote."

