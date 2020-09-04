Oil heads for biggest weekly drop since June

Oil holds near $44 a barrel, heads for weekly drop since June on demand concerns

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 04 2020, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 15:11 ist
Representative image. Credits: Reuters

Oil held around $44 a barrel on Friday and was heading for its biggest weekly decline since June, as weak demand figures added to concerns of a slow recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

A US government report showed domestic gasoline demand fell in the latest week. Middle distillates inventories at Asia's oil hub Singapore have soared above a nine-year high, official data showed..

Brent crude, the international benchmark, was up 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $44.12 at 0745 GMT, heading for a 2.3% drop this week. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell 3 cents to $41.34, set for the first weekly drop in five weeks.

In focus on Friday will be U.S. payrolls figures at 1230 GMT, which could be a selling trigger if an expected slowdown in hiring is steeper than forecast. The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 9.8% from 10.2%.

Oil prices hit lows not seen in weeks 

"Demand concerns are firmly front and centre of traders' minds," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. "Today's non-farm US payroll report will be closely watched and a disappointing number could be the next bearish catalyst."

FGE analysts said rising coronavirus cases worldwide and renewed lockdowns would dash hopes of a drawdown in oil inventories for some time. The pressure remains on refiners to keep operating rates low, FGE said.

Oil has recovered from April, when Brent slumped to a 21-year low below $16 and US crude briefly went into negative territory.

A record supply cut since May by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a grouping known as OPEC, has supported prices.

OPEC began in August to ease the volume of the cutback, raising output by almost 1 million barrels per day according to a Reuters survey.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

OPEC
United States
Middle East
Oil
COVID-19
Brent
WTI
Crude Oil

What's Brewing

Climate change led to Indus Valley Civilisation's fall?

Climate change led to Indus Valley Civilisation's fall?

Village offers window into rising Covid-19 caseload

Village offers window into rising Covid-19 caseload

What is best way to share out future Covid-19 vaccine?

What is best way to share out future Covid-19 vaccine?

Microsoft brings deepfakes detector to curb fake news

Microsoft brings deepfakes detector to curb fake news

Namma Metro trains won’t stop at overcrowded stations

Namma Metro trains won’t stop at overcrowded stations

 