Olaf Scholz in China asks for economic ties 'as equals'

Germany's Olaf Scholz said Friday on his first visit to China as chancellor that he sought a deeper economic relationship with Beijing but expected equal treatment.

"What is clear for us is that we do not believe in ideas of decoupling (with China) but it is also clear that that has something to do with economic ties as equals, with reciprocity, with the issue that access to investment must be provided equally," he said in a statement at the start of talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.