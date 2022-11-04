Olaf Scholz in China asks for economic ties 'as equals'

Olaf Scholz in China asks for economic ties 'as equals'

What is clear for us is that we do not believe in ideas of decoupling (with China), said Scholz

AFP
AFP, Beijing,
  • Nov 04 2022, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 16:05 ist
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) meets visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Credit: AFP Photo

Germany's Olaf Scholz said Friday on his first visit to China as chancellor that he sought a deeper economic relationship with Beijing but expected equal treatment.

"What is clear for us is that we do not believe in ideas of decoupling (with China) but it is also clear that that has something to do with economic ties as equals, with reciprocity, with the issue that access to investment must be provided equally," he said in a statement at the start of talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
China
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Li Keqiang

What's Brewing

Pakistan's history of coups and assassinations

Pakistan's history of coups and assassinations

English rhymes to get Kannada twist in ‘local’ push

English rhymes to get Kannada twist in ‘local’ push

DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC

DH Toon | Morbi caused Gujarat poll date delay, says EC

Tonga volcano eruption released highest plume on record

Tonga volcano eruption released highest plume on record

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

UK murderer admits abusing a total of 101 dead women

 