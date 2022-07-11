Old video of Rishi Sunak's working class friends goes viral

A two-decade-old video of British Indian Rishi Sunak, former Finance Minister of the United Kingdom, has gone viral on social media after he announced his candidacy to become the nation's next prime minister.

The seven-second clip from an old interview has put Sunak in a difficult situation as he said that he doesn’t have working-class friends.

"I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper-class, I have friends who are, you know, working-class," Sunak said, adding, “Well, not working-class.”

"I have friends who are aristocrats, friends who are upper class and friends who are working class....well not WORKING CLASS!" The 'People's Chancellor' in the making, 2001 🙄@PeterStefanovi2@campbellclaret@allthecitizens@reece_dinsdale pic.twitter.com/t372I9A9F8 — Kathryn Franklin (@DerbyDuck) March 27, 2022

The controversial short clip has over 519.6K views by Monday evening and has been going rounds on various social media platforms.

The UK's first Hindu finance minister, Sunak quit on Tuesday and declared his candidacy to become Conservative leader and Britain's next prime minister three days later.

Sunak, 42, has a high profile on social media -- launching his bid in a slick video posted to Twitter -- and won plaudits for shoring up the economy during the pandemic.

