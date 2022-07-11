Old video of Sunak's working class friends goes viral

Old video of Rishi Sunak's working class friends goes viral

Sunak quit on Tuesday and declared his candidacy to become Conservative leader and Britain's next prime minister three days later

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 11 2022, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 23:44 ist
Rishi Sunak. Credit: AP Photo

A two-decade-old video of British Indian Rishi Sunak, former Finance Minister of the United Kingdom, has gone viral on social media after he announced his candidacy to become the nation's next prime minister.

The seven-second clip from an old interview has put Sunak in a difficult situation as he said that he doesn’t have working-class friends.

"I have friends who are aristocrats, I have friends who are upper-class, I have friends who are, you know, working-class," Sunak said, adding, “Well, not working-class.”

The controversial short clip has over 519.6K views by Monday evening and has been going rounds on various social media platforms.

The UK's first Hindu finance minister, Sunak quit on Tuesday and declared his candidacy to become Conservative leader and Britain's next prime minister three days later.

Sunak, 42, has a high profile on social media -- launching his bid in a slick video posted to Twitter -- and won plaudits for shoring up the economy during the pandemic.
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rishi Sunak
World news
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

Starbucks to add masala chai, filter coffee to its menu

Starbucks to add masala chai, filter coffee to its menu

One of India's oldest tigers dies in West Bengal

One of India's oldest tigers dies in West Bengal

Nothing Phone(1): Here's what we know so far

Nothing Phone(1): Here's what we know so far

Suryakumar Yadav shining brightly at No. 4

Suryakumar Yadav shining brightly at No. 4

That's not cricket! Gujarat police bust fake league

That's not cricket! Gujarat police bust fake league

‘Stranger Things’ shows how conspiracy theories do harm

‘Stranger Things’ shows how conspiracy theories do harm

The cost of being active on social media

The cost of being active on social media

 