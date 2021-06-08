'Olympic media will be closely monitored during Games'

Olympic media will be closely monitored during Games, says Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto

She spoke of clarifying Covid-19 countermeasures relating to media covering the Games in opening remarks ahead of a Tokyo 2020 executive board meeting

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jun 08 2021, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 16:29 ist
President of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee Seiko Hashimoto. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Media covering the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be closely monitored to ensure they do not leave pre-registered areas such as hotels and sports venues, Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto said on Tuesday.

She spoke of clarifying Covid-19 countermeasures relating to media covering the Games in opening remarks ahead of a Tokyo 2020 executive board meeting.

Read | Top Japanese virologist warns of risks of Tokyo Games during pandemic

With Japan still struggling to contain a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Summer Games had seen opposition from the public over concerns that the sporting event could lead to more infections and overload medical facilities.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Japan

What's Brewing

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

 