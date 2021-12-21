Omicron now dominant Covid-19 variant in US

The fast-spreading Omicron variant is now the main coronavirus strain in the United States, accounting for 73.2 per cent of new cases over the past week for which data is available, health authorities reported Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the spike for the week ending on Saturday. Over the same time period in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho, Omicron accounted for 96.3 per cent of new cases.

