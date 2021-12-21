Omicron now dominant Covid-19 variant in US

The fast-spreading Omicron variant is now the main coronavirus strain in the United States, accounting for 73.2 per cent of new cases over the past week for which data is available, health authorities reported Monday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the spike for the week ending on Saturday. Over the same time period in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho, Omicron accounted for 96.3 per cent of new cases.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege
Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study
Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?
'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel
Why having too many toys is bad for kids
Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland
Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP