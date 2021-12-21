Omicron now dominant Covid-19 variant in US

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the spike for the week ending on Saturday

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Dec 21 2021, 05:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 05:29 ist
an aerial view, cars lineup at a drive-thru Covid-19 testing site at Tropical Park on December 20, 2021 in Miami, Florida. Credit: AFP Photo

The fast-spreading Omicron variant is now the main coronavirus strain in the United States, accounting for 73.2 per cent of new cases over the past week for which data is available, health authorities reported Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the spike for the week ending on Saturday. Over the same time period in the Pacific Northwest states of Oregon, Washington and Idaho, Omicron accounted for 96.3 per cent of new cases.

United States
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Omicron
World news

