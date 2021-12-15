'Omicron could become dominant in Europe by mid-Jan'

Omicron variant could become dominant in Europe by mid-January: EU chief

'If you look at the time it takes for new cases to double in number, it seems to be doubling every two or three days,' she said

AFP
AFP, Strasbourg,
  • Dec 15 2021, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 16:46 ist
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Credit: Reuters Photo

EU chief Urusula von der Leyen on Wednesday warned the Omicron variant of Covid-19 could become dominant in Europe next month, but insisted her 27-nation bloc had ample vaccines to fight the virus.

"If you look at the time it takes for new cases to double in number, it seems to be doubling every two or three days. And that's massive. We're told that by mid-January, we should expect Omicron to be the new dominant variant in Europe," von der Leyen told the European Parliament.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
European Union
Omicron
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Toolbar to Play Movies: 24 things Google killed in 2021

Toolbar to Play Movies: 24 things Google killed in 2021

Adored, endangered: Complex world of the Japanese eel

Adored, endangered: Complex world of the Japanese eel

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Arabic calligraphy enscribed into UNESCO heritage list

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

Bad weather could affect mango crop in Karnataka

 