On Auschwitz anniversary, Mike Pence says the world must stand strong against Iran, anti-Semitism

  • Jan 23 2020, 19:40pm ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2020, 19:51pm ist
Mike Pence speaks during the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem

US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday said the world must stand strong against "a vile tide of anti-Semitism" sweeping the world, and singled out Iran as a main perpetrator.

"We must be prepared to confront and expose the vile tide of anti-Semitism that is fueling hate and violence all across the world and we must stand together," Pence told an audience of world leaders during a Holocaust memorial forum in Jerusalem.

"In that same spirit, we must also stand strong against the leading state purveyor of anti-Semitism, against the one government in the world that denies the Holocaust as a matter of state policy and threatens to wipe Israel off the map. The world must stand strong against the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said.

