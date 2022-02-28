Nuclear conflict 'inconceivable': UN chief on Ukraine

On Ukraine crisis, UN chief says nuclear conflict 'inconceivable'

Reuters
Reuters, United Nations,
  • Feb 28 2022, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 21:50 ist
Antonio Guterres. Credit: AFP Photo

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an emergency session of the 193-member General Assembly on Ukraine on Monday that the idea of a nuclear conflict was "simply inconceivable."

Russian President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday, a development Guterres described as a "chilling development."

Antonio Guterres
Russia
Ukraine
World news

