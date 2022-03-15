'One child becoming a refugee every second in Ukraine'

One child becoming a refugee every second in Ukraine: UN

Fresh numbers from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) showed Tuesday that more than three million people have now fled Ukraine

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Mar 15 2022, 17:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 17:04 ist
A child plays in the theatre of the Ukrainian Culture Center, which provides logistic and shelter to refugees in Przemysl, southeastern Poland, near the Ukrainian-Polish border, on March 15, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Some 1.4 million children have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24, meaning nearly one child a second has become a refugee, the UN said Tuesday.

Fresh numbers from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) showed Tuesday that more than three million people have now fled Ukraine. Nearly half of them are thus children.

"On average, every day over the last 20 days in Ukraine, more than 70,000 children have become refugees," James Elder, spokesman for the UN children's agency UNICEF, told reporters in Geneva.

Also read: China says G20 is not an appropriate forum to discuss Ukraine issue

That amounts to around 55 every minute, "so almost one per second," he said, stressing that "this crisis in terms of speed and scale is unprecedented since World War II."

Elder warned that "like all children driven from their homes by war and conflicts, Ukrainian children arriving in those border countries are at significant risk of family separation, of violence, of sexual exploitation and trafficking.

"They're in desperate need of safety, stability and child protection services," he said.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Ukraine
UN
Russia
World news

What's Brewing

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

10 unseen childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt

10 unseen childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt

Why you should start 'journaling' every day

Why you should start 'journaling' every day

States where 'The Kashmir Files' has been made tax free

States where 'The Kashmir Files' has been made tax free

DH Toon | What more will the common man endure?

DH Toon | What more will the common man endure?

Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal

Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal

Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy

Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy

Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize

Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize

 