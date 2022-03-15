One child becoming a refugee every second in Ukraine: UN

Some 1.4 million children have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24, meaning nearly one child a second has become a refugee, the UN said Tuesday.
Fresh numbers from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) showed Tuesday that more than three million people have now fled Ukraine. Nearly half of them are thus children.
"On average, every day over the last 20 days in Ukraine, more than 70,000 children have become refugees," James Elder, spokesman for the UN children's agency UNICEF, told reporters in Geneva.
Also read: China says G20 is not an appropriate forum to discuss Ukraine issue
That amounts to around 55 every minute, "so almost one per second," he said, stressing that "this crisis in terms of speed and scale is unprecedented since World War II."
Elder warned that "like all children driven from their homes by war and conflicts, Ukrainian children arriving in those border countries are at significant risk of family separation, of violence, of sexual exploitation and trafficking.
"They're in desperate need of safety, stability and child protection services," he said.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan
Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST
10 unseen childhood pictures of Alia Bhatt
Why you should start 'journaling' every day
States where 'The Kashmir Files' has been made tax free
DH Toon | What more will the common man endure?
Julian Assange denied final US extradition appeal
Ukraine: Female war reporters build on pioneers' legacy
Musk challenges Putin to fight, with Ukraine as prize