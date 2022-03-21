One dead, 27 wounded in shooting at US car show

A community event and car show in a small Arkansas farming community became a scene of horror Saturday night, as two people engaged in a gunfight and sprayed the crowd with bullets, killing one bystander and injuring 27 other people, including six children.

Survivors said the violence erupted with a startling suddenness. “You went from laughing and talking and eating and everything to random firing,” said Candace McKinzie, 26, one of the organizers of the event. McKinzie said that she was eating a funnel cake at a booth when she heard a series of pops and soon saw a stampede of people running and tripping over one another.

Saturday’s incident was the largest mass shooting event in the United States in 2022 so far, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit data collection organization.

The shooting in Dumas, a city of 4,000 people about 90 miles southeast of Little Rock, ruined a beloved local event called Hood-Nic, for neighbourhood picnic, hosted by a foundation that offers tutoring, backpacks and scholarships to first-time college students, according to its website.

At a news conference Sunday afternoon, police did not give details about the reasons the suspects began fighting or their relationship to each other. Col. Bill Bryant, director of the Arkansas State Police, said that both men remained at large.

Jessica Bass, a Dumas resident, said she believed she saw the start of the altercation, as one man punched another man. The man who was punched, she said, turned and pulled out a handgun and shot the other man in the chest. Her account has not been verified by law enforcement.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock treated six patients under the age of 18 who had gunshot wounds, said Hilary DeMillo, a hospital spokeswoman. Most of the patients were treated and released by late Sunday morning. Kris Love-Keys, chief development officer for the Hood-Nic Foundation, a local nonprofit that organized the car show, said that the youngest child hurt was 1 year old, the oldest 11.

Bryant identified the dead victim as Cameron Shaffer, 23, of Jackson, Arkansas. He said local police arrested one person who left the scene and “fit the general description” of one of the suspects. But the arrest, Bryant said, was on charges unrelated to the shooting.

Check out latest DH videos here