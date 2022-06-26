One dead from Russian strikes on Kyiv

The initial toll said that two people were wounded in the attacks, Russia's first strikes on the city in nearly three weeks

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Jun 26 2022, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 20:51 ist
Officials examine a crater and the wreckage of vehicles after Russian missiles struck the courtyard of a multi-storey residential complex on the eastern outskirts of Kharkiv. Credit: AFP Photo

Russia's early morning strikes on Kyiv on Sunday killed one person and wounded six, including a seven-year-old girl, the Ukrainian capital's mayor said, updating the toll.

"A body was found. Six residents were wounded. Four of them were hospitalised, including a seven-year-old girl," Vitaly Klitchko said.

