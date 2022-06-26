One dead from Russian strikes on Kyiv

Russia's early morning strikes on Kyiv on Sunday killed one person and wounded six, including a seven-year-old girl, the Ukrainian capital's mayor said, updating the toll.
"A body was found. Six residents were wounded. Four of them were hospitalised, including a seven-year-old girl," Vitaly Klitchko said.
The initial toll said that two people were wounded in the attacks, Russia's first strikes on the city in nearly three weeks.
