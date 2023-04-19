One dead in parking garage collapse in lower Manhattan

A parking garage on Ann Street in lower Manhattan collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, killing one person and injuring five others, officials said.

Pictures and video from the scene, at 37 Ann St., between Nassau and William Streets, showed cars pancaked atop one another and dust rising from the wreckage. The collapse appeared to have sent rubble from the top deck down to street level.

Parking garage collapse reported in Lower Manhattan, New York City; several people trapped pic.twitter.com/yIYL3mkv2i — Matt Davio (@MissTrade) April 19, 2023

One snippet of footage shot from a nearby rooftop showed a cloud of dust rising from below while a distant voice shouted, “Get out! Get out! Get out!” A voice near the camera responded with a single, stunned vulgarity.

Also Read | Man loses hand in explosion while making bomb in Kerala

Officials initially said they had reports of people being trapped, but Chief John M Esposito, the Fire Department’s chief of operations, said at a news conference at the collapse site that he believed all the workers at the garage had been accounted for.

Mayor Eric Adams, speaking at the news conference, said that four of those hurt in the cave-in had been hospitalised. He did not specify the nature of their injuries. A fifth person declined medical attention, Adams said. Officials did not immediately identify the person who was killed in the collapse.

The Fire Department pulled its emergency services workers away from the site soon after responding, because of concerns about the integrity of the structure’s remains. Officials said they were deploying rescuers using tower ladders to look for victims, as well as a team with drones and a robotic dog.

Buildings Department inspectors were at the scene of the collapse, which occurred around 4 p.m., an agency spokesperson said. Fire officials asked that building inspectors examine the property’s structural stability, citing “shaking” and “vibrating.”

The building is owned by Ann Street LLC, according to Buildings Department records. Lance Howard, who is identified as a contact for the company on department records, did not respond to a request for comment.

Kazimir Vilenchik, New York City’s acting buildings commissioner, said at the news conference that the building had several open violations dating back to 2003, although he also indicated that plans had been filed to correct them in 2010.