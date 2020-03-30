One killed, 20 injured in train accident in China

PTI
PTI, Beijing,
  • Mar 30 2020, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 15:20 ist
Rescuers search at the site where a train derailed in Chenzhou in China's central Hunan province. AFP

A passenger train derailed after striking debris from a landslide in central China on Monday, killing one person and injuring 20 others.

The accident occurred in Yongxing County, Chenzhou City, at 11:40 am, officials said.

One person was killed and 20 others were injured, the state-run People’s Daily quoted local officials as saying.

Preliminary investigation showed that the derail was caused by a landslide as a result of continuous rains in the past few days.

The train driver tried to use emergency braking system after detecting the landslide, but the train still hit it, causing fire in the power generation car and the derailment of five carriages.

The injured passengers have been admitted to a local hospital. Rescue work and further investigation are underway, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

